Tony Khan Explains Why He Isn’t Surprised Fans Are Booing CM Punk

AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday before AEW Dynamite. Khan was questioned on Dynamite plans, CM Punk, Sting, Chris Jericho, and other topics.

When Khan was asked if he was surprised that CM Punk was booed at Forbidden Door, he said, “I wasn’t surprised about that at all given that we were in Canada and given some of the things that had happened in the lead up to the show and in particular since the last time he wrestled, so I think as we go on the road, we are going to get a lot of great responses, but just like a sports team, it depends on where you’re at. Some sports teams are really popular in home cities, and then when they go on the road, it depends, and definitely I thought this was a road game for him. He did great.”

You can check out the complete show below:



