Tony Khan Fires Back At ESPN Reporter For Providing Misinformation About AEW All In Ticket Sales

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has sold over 35,000 ALL IN pre-sale tickets. The figure is massive for AEW and breaks their attendance record. Tickets for the general public will go on sale this Saturday, but the numbers released today haven’t stopped some AEW critics from spinning things negatively.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger tweeted, “Hearing Wembley is scaled for only 40K for AEW – far cry from last April when I was ringside for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte and it was packed to the brim with 94,000. Nothing beats the big-fight feel at Wembley”

That is not true as Tony Khan called him out with the following tweet, “LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass”

Khan also followed up and wrote, “Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I’m just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that’s so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood?”

