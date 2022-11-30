Tony Khan: “I Would Love to Have Ricky Steamboat Back in AEW”

Tommy Dreamer mentioned Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring over the weekend and how well he did, as well as how excited the fans were to see him, during Tony Khan’s appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio.

Dreamer stated that he would like to see Steamboat’s final match on a big stage like AEW, and he made the suggestion to Khan. Khan did not say whether or not he would book Steamboat for a match, but he did say, “It’s something to consider.” Khan talked about Steamboat being one of his favorite wrestlers when he was growing up and he said, “I would love to have Ricky Steamboat back in AEW anytime.”

Earlier this year, Steamboat made an appearance on Dynamite. Steamboat and FTR defeated Brock Anderson, Jay Lethal, and Nick Aldis at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon show in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday.