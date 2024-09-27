Tony Khan Is Adding Injury Time To Rey Fenix’s AEW Contract, WWE Update

The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will not be joining WWE right away as Rey Fenix is staying with AEW longer than expected.

WWE has been interested in them for some time, as Fightful reported that Penta openly told someone close to him that he had already spoken with WWE earlier this summer. However, Fenix and Penta remain under contract.

Over the last week, there has been speculation that Fenix may stay in AEW longer than expected if AEW adds time to the deal to compensate for lost time. That is going to be the situation.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Penta will join WWE when his contract expires in the next two months. Meltzer wrote, “As far as Fenix goes, right now AEW is tacking on injury time which is nearly but not quite one year. Khan made both significant offers to stay but they wouldn’t sign a new deal.”

Fenix has yet to publicly address his contract situation.