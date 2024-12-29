Tony Khan Open To Making Hammerstein Ballroom A Holiday Tradition For AEW

AEW President Tony Khan took part in the AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum to talk about a number of topics, including how he would be open to making the Hammerstein Ballroom a regular tradition for the company.

Khan said, “I really loved being in the Hammerstein Ballroom. I thought that was a tremendous weekend for AEW. Big success, having the great shows, having the Christmas Dynamite and before that a Christmas Collision. Really a great holiday weekend. I would be very open to that, and I think any time we can go back there would be great for AEW. It was a huge success, and great for AEW Collision to have one of the biggest ratings in the history of the show, the biggest rating in a year and a half. One of the all-time numbers and a great opportunity for us — but also against a lot of great competition.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

