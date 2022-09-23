Tony Khan Promises PPV Quality AEW Rampage Grand Slam Special, Opener Confirmed, More

Tonight, as the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage airs live on TNT, AEW President Tony Khan promises a pay-per-view-quality show for free.

Tonight’s episode of Rampage will be a two-hour special airing at 10 p.m. ET. The episode was taped at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday evening, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

Khan confirmed that the No DQ match between Sting and Darby Allin versus Brody King and Buddy Matthews will “start hot” tonight’s special episode. He described the opening match between the two teams as a “big match.”

Khan also stated that tonight’s episode of Rampage will be “the most star studded, action packed & exciting Rampage ever” broadcast.

“You won’t want to miss #AEWRampage Grand Slam TONIGHT On @TNTdrama! I promise you this will be a ppv quality show for FREE, + while I can’t promise this next part, I expect that this will be the best wrestling show on tv tonight! Find out for yourself TONIGHT @ 10pm ET/9pm CT!,” he wrote.

Here is the Rampage line-up for tonight, along with promos for some of the matches and Khan’s full tweets:

* Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Jim Ross on commentary

* Sting and Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews and Brody King in a No DQ match

* Action Bronson and FTW Champion Hook vs. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends Diamante. Cargill will have The Baddies in her corner, while rapper Trina will be with Diamante

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* Jungle Boy vs. AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix

* Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara

* Golden Ticket Battle Royale with Paul Wight on guest commentary. The winner will be named the new #1 contender to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for a title shot on the October 18 Tuesday Night Dynamite. Participants include Adam Page, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle with The Boys, ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Ari Daivari, Brian Cage, Penta El Zero M, W. Morrissey, Cole Karter, Lance Archer, Jay Lethal, Dante Martin, Danhausen, Lee Moriarty, Rush, The Butcher, The Blade, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, 10, Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Jake Hager, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Matt Hardy

* Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in an Unsanctioned Lights Out main event

Beyond thrilled that #AEWRampage: Grand Slam is coming to you from the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in NYC! Tune in TONIGHT at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/H2Gxn4FgWF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2022

"You are in our world now… and it's f*****g personal!" TONIGHT the JAS' @theDaddyMagic & @TheAngeloParker take on rap superstar & tv personality @ActionBronson & the FTW Champion @730hook on the special 2-hour #AEWRampage: Grand Slam starting at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/GfPWd61spF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2022

The animosity between @TrueWillieHobbs & @starkmanjones continues to escalate. They face off once again, but this time it's a LIGHTS OUT MATCH at the 2-hr #AEWRampage: Grand Slam Special TONIGHT at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/z9upGrA1dB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2022

.@DarbyAllin is headed to a funeral at Arthur Ashe Stadium!

Darby & @Sting will collide with #HouseOfBlack's @BrodyxKing & @SNM_Buddy in a No-DQ match at the 2-hr #AEWRampage: Grand Slam Special TONIGHT at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Pbw6SlYMM3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2022

#AEWRampage is 2-hours TONIGHT @ 10/9c

-No DQ Sting/Darby v House of Black

-HOOK/Action Bronson v Menard/Parker

-TBS Title Jade v Diamanté w/ Trina

-Wardlow/Samoa Joe vs Nese & Woods

-Lights Out: Hobbs v Starks

-Kingston v Guevara

-Rey Fenix v Jungle Boy

-Grand Slam Battle Royale pic.twitter.com/8efEeRVVPu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2022

You won’t want to miss#AEWRampage Grand Slam TONIGHT

On @TNTdrama! I promise you this will be a ppv quality show for FREE, + while I can’t promise this next part, I expect that this will be the best wrestling show on tv tonight! Find out for yourself TONIGHT @

10pm ET/9pm CT! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 23, 2022