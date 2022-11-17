Tony Khan Provides a Possible Hint Regarding AEW’s Plans for The Elite

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) haven’t been seen on AEW TV since All Out, where they won the Trios Titles only to have them stripped due to their involvement in a post-show brawl with CM Punk.

They’ve been backstage at AEW Dynamite events in recent weeks. Meanwhile, vignettes teasing their return have aired on television, including footage of current AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero Miedo).

AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle will face Top Flight and AR Fox on tonight’s Dynamite.

During an interview with DAZN, Khan questioned what The Elite is trying to say in the vignettes and teased what it could lead to in Full Gear.

“It raises some questions about Death Triangle and what The Elite are trying to say in these videos,” Khan said. “Coming out of that [this match], leading into Full Gear, one of the biggest weeks in wrestling, it’ll be interesting to see where the Trios titles stand. This will be a situation that will be fluid going into Wednesday and coming out of Wednesday.”

Khan clarified that this does not mean The Elite will appear on Dynamite tonight.

There has been speculation that The Elite will return on tonight’s Dynamite to set up a title match against Death Triangle at Full Gear, or that The Elite will wait until Full Gear.