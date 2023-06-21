Tony Khan Reacts To CM Punk’s Promo And Match From AEW Collision’s Premiere

AEW President Tony Khan commented on CM Punk’s promo and match from the debut episode of AEW Collision during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Khan said, “I thought that it was a great show. CM Punk spoke his mind in the opening segment, and it set up for a very compelling main event. We saw CM Punk prove in the ring that he’s still got it. He went out there with FTR and they went nearly 30 minutes with Samoa Joe, Juice Robinson, and Jay White, three of the best. I believe the fans were so happy to see CM Punk back in wrestling, so happy to hear that he still has that sharp wit, and I believe the match itself delivered. It was a great main event. The fans are so happy to have CM Punk back in pro wrestling and in AEW.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)