Tony Khan Reacts To Criticism Of Darby Allin’s Controversial Glass Panel Spot

AEW President Tony Khan talked about Darby Allin’s glass-breaking ladder dive that happened during Sting’s retirement match against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.

This spot in the Texas Tornado Tag Team Match for the AEW Tag Team Titles, which was the main event of AEW’s most recent pay-per-view event, was controversial because many people thought it was unnecessary.

To the surprise of many, Allin only needed a few stitches to close the back wounds he sustained in the incident. Allin will face Jay White on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Big Business episode.

While speaking with TV Insider, Khan addressed the criticism and how he approves of these dangerous locations.

“It has to be something safe. Whenever a wrestler comes in and wants to try something, especially dangerous, I just want to know that there is a safe way to do it. Darby Allin, every time, he has ever had an idea for a wild highsport or a crazy move, he has had a rationale and plan. Darby doesn’t take these things lightly. Nobody would have attempted the amount of crazy, wild, death-defying stunts Darby has done in his tenure and made it this far unless they are a methodical, organized planner. In Darby’s case, he is fanatical about finding a way to pull off the impossible and do these incredible, seemingly death-defying stunts. He always finds a safe way to pull them off. He always has a rationale for why he is able to do it. That’s what impresses me, the way Darby plans his matches and his biggest moves.”