Tony Khan Reacts to This Week’s AEW Dynamite Ratings and Thanks Fans

AEW President, CEO, General Manager, and Creative Director Tony Khan took to Twitter Thursday evening to react to the ratings for Wednesday’s post-Double Or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite, as well as to thank everyone for tuning in.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite on TBS received 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 in the key demographic and #30 on cable for the night. Viewership was up 4.31% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 14.28%. You can view our complete Dynamite ratings report by clicking here.

In an update, Khan praised the packed house at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where Dynamite made its West Coast debut. It’s worth noting that he made no mention of a sell-out.

“Thank you all who watched #AEWDynamite last night! We had a great crowd at the LA Forum, our largest tv audience since April + best demo since March, ranked as Wednesday’s #2 cable show! We’re back LIVE for Friday #AEWRampage in our classic slot @ 10pm ET/9pm CT See you Tomorrow!,” Khan wrote.

Khan also reminded fans that AEW Rampage will return to its regular time slot of 10pm ET this week. Tonight, the show will also be broadcast live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Kiera Hogan will make her debut against Athena, The Young Bucks will face the Lucha Brothers, and AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky will defend against Dante Martin. This will be somewhat of a homecoming for The Bucks and Sky.

