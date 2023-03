Tony Khan Reveals Lineup For ROH Supercard Of Honor: Zero Hour Pre-Show

The pre-show is set for ROH Supercard of Honor 2023.

Ahead of tonight’s Ring of Honor pay-per-view in Los Angeles, CA., the ROH President Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce four matches for the official “Zero Hour” pre-show.

Those matches are as follows:

ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR: ZERO HOUR PRE-SHOW (3/31/2023)

* Miranda Alize vs. Willow Nightingale* Stu Grayson vs. Slim J* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Willie Mack* Jeff Cobb vs. Tracy Williams

Make sure to check back here at PWMania.com tonight or Saturday morning for complete ROH Supercard Of Honor 2023 results, including the Zero Hour pre-show, from Los Angeles, CA.

TONIGHT, Friday 3/31

ROH Supercard of Honor

ZERO HOUR

Free Worldwide

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT@willowwrestles vs @MirandaAlize_ A @ringofhonor rivalry is renewed live in Los Angeles as rising star Willow Nightingale takes on ROH veteran, the dangerous Miranda Alize TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/eI73GPToRi — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023

TONIGHT, Friday 3/31

ROH Supercard of Honor

ZERO HOUR

Free Worldwide

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT@stu_dos vs @tadpoleslimj Stu Grayson of Dark Order returns to @ringofhonor to take on 20 year ROH veteran Slim J on the Zero Hour, ahead of Supercard of Honor live on ppv TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/wHMqowPltU — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023

TONIGHT, Friday 3/31

ROH Supercard of Honor

ZERO HOUR

Free Worldwide

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT@Takesoup vs @Willie_Mack Two powerful athletes will fight with honor tonight live in LA when Konosuke Takeshita battles Willie Mack one-on-one live on ROH Zero Hour TONIGHT, free! pic.twitter.com/PHncfuEsvv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2023