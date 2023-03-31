Tony Khan Scouting Talents In LA This Weekend, Who Came Up With ROH Ladder Match, More

Below are more highlights from Thursday’s ROH Supercard of Honor media call, which ROH Owner Tony Khan hosted. For Khan’s comments on an upcoming announcement, Bandido, Supercard of Honor being the best show this weekend, and other topics, click here.

* Concerning the ROH women’s division, Khan considers Willow Nightingale vs. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena to be one of the best ROH TV matches they’ve ever had, and he believes that some of ROH’s best matches feature female competitors.

* The ROH TV episode for next Thursday will be filmed the night before at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY, with AEW Dynamite.

* Regarding AEW and ROH in Western Canada, Khan said that both of the shows have been successful in Canada and that TSN has seen significant growth, with a record rating for the most recent episode of Dynamite in Winnipeg. Khan also discussed how well they’re doing on ITV in England.

* Khan was questioned regarding talent-spotting this weekend in Los Angeles. He said that both he and other company members are constantly searching for fresh talent and will be doing so this weekend in Los Angeles.

* Khan said that the Reach For The Sky Ladder Match was the brainchild of QT Marshall, and ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe was very comfortable with the concept. Additionally, he discussed Mark’s pursuit of the ROH World Television Title. He talked about his repeated attempts to get The Briscoes approved for AEW TV. Khan said that although this was the third TV management team he had worked with, it was the first time they had been given the opportunity to approve the use of The Briscoes.

* Khan said that he and NJPW have a great working relationship and that AEW and ROH allow them to accomplish more.

You can listen to the complete media call below: