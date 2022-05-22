Tony Khan Speaks Out on Johnny Elite’s AEW Debut

On the May 18th, 2022 edition of Dynamite, John Morrison made his AEW debut as Johnny Elite. AEW President Tony Khan discussed Elite’s match versus Samoa Joe on Busted Open Radio.

“Oh man, it was great to have Johnny Elite here. What a great match-up he had with Samoa Joe. It was a great way to make his debut in the Owen [Hart Foundation Tournament]. That was tremendous, and really, I am very glad he was here. He’s a great mentor to some of the young wrestlers in the locker room, and somebody I think fans have looked up to for a long time, and he went toe-to-toe with one of the toughest wrestlers in AEW. One of our great stars, and one of the greatest stars in the history of Ring of Honor – Samoa Joe.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Elite has reportedly not signed a contract with AEW as of yet.