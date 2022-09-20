Tony Khan Takes Another Shot at WWE in Reaction to Monday’s RAW Ratings

With Monday Night Football going head-to-head with RAW, WWE is once again feeling the impact of NFL competition.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network pulled in an average of 1.593 million viewers and a 0.45 key demo rating, despite competing against two NFL games on ABC and ESPN that did monster ratings. As a result, RAW had its lowest total viewership since July 4th.

AEW President Tony Khan, who along with his father owns the National Football League team the Jacksonville Jaguars, responded to the ratings on Twitter by posting a GIF that says, “Are you ready for some football?” This is a line that Hank Williams Jr. made famous when he sang it as part of the introduction song for ESPN.

This appears to be Khan’s latest shot at WWE in response to some of the things that the rival company has done recently, including the alleged contract tampering with AEW talent.

Khan had previously lashed out at WWE for running two shows on the same weekend as All Out. He also stated that the Northeast region of the United States is the true crown jewel of professional wrestling and not something held in Saudi Arabia, which was a shot at WWE’s Crown Jewel event.

You can check out Khan’s tweet below: