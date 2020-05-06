Tony Khan Talks About AEW Losing Money Due To The Pandemic

AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Khan admitted that not being able to run shows with fans in attendance has hurt the promotion financially. Of course, the promotion can’t do this due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Here is what he had to say:

“And I’d love to have those millions of dollars and the gates back, but they’re not coming back. Eventually, we’ll do shows in these cities and do great, but these weeks are gone. I have to face that. We were on such a hot run where we had Rochester. It was going to be one of our most profitable shows,” Khan said.

“It was Brodie Lee’s hometown. We got Matt Hardy and Brodie Lee coming in. We’re doing Blood and Guts the next week. The biggest gate. The biggest crowd. Then going into April, I was so excited. We had such good business heading into April. Again, this hot run between Revolution and Double or Nothing. We’re were gonna do Milwaukee, St. Louis, and we’re gonna get back to these great wrestling markets. I can’t wait to play these cities.