Tony Khan Touts New AEW Dynamite UK Viewership Record

It’s been claimed that earlier this month, AEW broke the UK audience record for Dynamite TV.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that the Friday, November 11 episode of Dynamite on ITV drew 210,000 viewers, a new UK record for the company. John Williams, ITV’s Head of Scheduling Strategy, provided the information.

“After a great Full Gear, we got great news from ITV @JohnWilliams004, #AEWDynamite recently set a new record on 11/11 for UK tv ratings with 210,000 viewers! Dynamite is live TOMORROW on @TBSNetwork for Thanksgiving Eve in Chicago, thank you everyone worldwide watching @AEWonTV!,” Khan wrote.

Bryan Danielson defeated Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match in the episode, which aired live from Agganis Arena in Boston on November 9 in the United States. You can find the ratings report for the United States by clicking here.

Khan announced earlier this month that the October 28 episode of Dynamite on ITV, which aired on October 26 in the US, set a new viewership record at the time, with 201,000 viewers. Khan also stated that September 2022 UK Dynamite viewership was 14% higher than September 2021, and October 2022 viewership was 12% higher than October 2021. Khan mentioned in August that the Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite set a new UK viewership record for AEW on ITV, but he didn’t give a specific number.

