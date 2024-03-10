Tony Khan Wants To Hold AEW Collision Every Year In The Same City As The Super Bowl

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Fanatics View on a number of topics including how he hopes to hold an episode of Collision each and every year in the same city as the Super Bowl.

Khan said, “I would really like that. Yeah, I think we’ve got something really special here. So I do think that’s a great thing for us. Year in and year out, we know that the Super Bowl brings in the most vast array of fans and certainly is the biggest event in the world. I’m on the NFL fan engagement and major event committee, so I can tell you with assurance that this is the biggest live event of all time in the history of the world. What’s happening out here, Super Bowl in Las Vegas, this is our biggest Super Bowl ever, and what the NFL has been able to do out here, it’s amazing. The support from the Las Vegas community has been great. So I thought it would make a lot of sense to bring AEW here for a Saturday show. Yeah, I think doing the Saturday Collision on the night before the Super Bowl [in the same city as the Super Bowl] makes a lot of sense. We’ll always be on the road to Revolution. Seems like AEW always heats up on the road to Revolution.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.



