Tony Khan’s Reacts To Criticism From Eric Bischoff

AEW President Tony Khan was asked by K&C Masterpiece about his “antagonist relationship” with former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

Khan said, “I have no idea. I don’t really care what he says. We have done really really well and we have a great thing going with AEW and something to be really proud of. We’re not only, for years to come, be doing shows on TBS and TNT, but we’re going to set the record for the longest run of pro wrestling ever on TNT. It’s pretty amazing because for a company only five years old, we’ve accomplished so much. We set the world record for wrestling ticket sales and we’re just going into this new media rights deal that is historic and it hasn’t even kicked in yet.

Starting January 1, every week, you can watch Dynamite, still on TBS, but we’re going to be livestreaming on Max, which is a top streaming platform and, I think, the best streaming platform. We’re going to have AEW every Wednesday night and every Saturday night on Max, in addition to TNT. It’s really important for us because cable is massive and massive for sports and wrestling. TNT and TBS are staples of cable, as Eric himself knows very well, but it’s really important for the future to also have a foothold in streaming, and that’s what we’re going to have now with AEW on Max. I think AEW is doing fantastic.”

(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)