Tony Khan’s Ring of Honor Trademark Alternative New ROH Logo

As PWMania.com previously reported, on May 6th, 2022, the ROH Acquisition Co., LLC of Jacksonville, FL filed a trademark application for the term “Ring of Honor” and a new ROH logo. A trademark application for another logo was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on May 12th (USPTO).

The logo can be seen above. Here is the description:

The mark consists of the words RING OF HONOR above the letters ROH, all of which are displayed in a stylized manner.

Mark For: RING OF HONOR ROH™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling via a global computer network; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.