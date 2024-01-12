Tony Schiavone Shares His Thoughts On Samoa Joe As The AEW World Champion

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics including Samoa Joe as the AEW World Champion.

Schiavone said, “It was a great match. I’m thrilled that Samoa Joe is our champion because backstage-wise, he’s a pro’s pro. There’s nobody backstage that is better and a leader backstage for the boys than Samoa Joe. He leads by example. I think it’s a great move to have him as our world champion. I’m all about Samoa Joe.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



