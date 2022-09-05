Top AEW Names Threatening to Walk Out Over CM Punk’s Media Scrum Comments

According to Sean Ross Sapp, some of the AEW talent were informed that some very important names were “p****d off and threatening to walk out over” CM Punk’s comments made during the media scrum. It was confirmed on Fightful Select that the names are the ones that Punk targeted, and those names are The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Punk responded to the rumors about Colt Cabana. Punk blasted him and stated that what has been said about him is not true and that he had nothing to do with Cabana being removed from AEW TV. Punk was also critical of Hangman Page for “going into business for himself” last year, which he claimed put AEW’s first $1 million gate in jeopardy (Double Or Nothing).

Punk also claimed that the EVPs have lied about him to the media by spreading false information. It was very clear that Punk was very animated, and it was obvious that his comments were going to rub a lot of people the wrong way.

Sapp continued by saying, “Obviously at this stage, we need to be cognizant of a possible work,” which he included in his tweet.

Although it is possible that this could be developed into a work, it is abundantly clear that Punk was expressing his genuine sentiments regarding Cabana.

You can check out footage of Punk’s media scum appearance by clicking here.