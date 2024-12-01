Top AEW Star Suffers An Injury On This Week’s Collision

Saturday night’s post-AEW Full Gear episode of Collision saw Juice Robinson of the Bang Bang Gang take on “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Tournament match. It seems that the Bang Bang Gang member suffered an injury during the match.

Robinson seemed to have suffered a serious injury of some sort on one of his legs as he was spotted on crutches during WrestleCade in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. No further information was given at this time, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.