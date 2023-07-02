Top AEW Star Will Not Appear Live On Next Week’s Dynamite

This Wednesday, AEW will air a new episode of Dynamite, but one of its biggest stars will be missing.

Jon Moxley is advertised for the show, but he’ll be working NJPW events in Japan next week at Strong Independence Day on July 4th and 5th.

Moxley will wrestle El Desperado and Jun Kasai in a “Exciting Encounter Doomsday No DQ” match with Homicide on the first night, and Desperado in a “Final Death” match on the second night.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Moxley did a pre-tape interview that will air.

Meltzer said, “No, he won’t [appearing on the show]. They did announce him for the show. Moxley is in Japan….Moxley is in the main event on shows Tuesday and Wednesday in Japan. The show will be over at our time. It’s a 6:30 show in Japan, so he’s not gonna be able to get back. It’s a taped interview. I knew he was doing a taped interview.”