Trevor Murdoch And Mike Knox Crowned 2023 Crockett Cup Champions

Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox won the 2023 Crockett Cup Tournament.

The following quarterfinal matches were featured on Night 2 of the NWA’s Crockett Cup pay-per-view from Winston-Salem, NC – Knox and Murdoch defeated The Mortons (WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton), Jinetes del Aire (Myzteziz Jr., Octagón Jr.) defeated The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo the Clown, Ruffo the Clown), The Midnight Riders (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus, Chris Adonis) defeated The Immortals (Kratos, Odinson), and Blunt Force Trauma (Carnage, Damage) defeated the NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Bestia 666, Mecha Wolf 450).

Knox and Murdoch defeated The Midnight Riders in the semifinals, while Blunt Force Trauma defeated Jinetes del Aire.

In the finals, Knox and Murdoch defeated Blunt Force Trauma. After the match, Billy Corgan and Davy Crockett, who were watching the finals from ringside, presented Knox and Murdoch with the Crockett Cup, and they celebrated to end the show.

