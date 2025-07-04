Trey Miguel Set To Miss Ring Time Due To Injury

TNA Wrestling announced during Thursday’s episode of iMPACT on AXS TV that Trey Miguel of The Rascalz will be sidelined due to a hernia.

There is currently no information on when he might return.

The Rascalz are scheduled to compete in the TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder match at the promotion’s biggest event of the summer, Slammiversary, on July 20th.

No updates have been provided regarding Trey Miguel’s status for Slammiversary, but more information will be shared as it becomes available.

