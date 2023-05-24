Trinity Excited For IMPACT PPV Debut On Friday, Reveals Ultimate Goal

Trinity is ready to make her IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view debut.

Former WWE Superstar Noami recently appeared as a guest on the Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz to promote her IMPACT Wrestling debut at Under Siege on Friday night, where she takes on Gisele Shaw.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On her IMPACT Wrestling pay-per-view debut against Gisele Shaw at Under Siege 2023: “This will be my first pay-per-view in a very long time, so I am extremely excited. I’m extremely pumped about my opponent, Gisele Shaw, ‘The Quintessential Diva’. I think we have a very similar style, and it’s gonna be a very competitive match, and I’m really excited about that. I think it’s gonna be one hell of a show. I think this one’s gonna be one for the books, my first pay-per-view with IMPACT.”

On if her ultimate goal in IMPACT Wrestling is to win the Knockouts Championship: “Eventually, yes. But I’m still new in IMPACT and feeling things out and learning my opponents and learning the environment, and it’s been very welcoming, it’s been very exciting. I’m very happy there. But yeah, the ultimate goal is to be champion at some point. However long it takes me to get there, I’m gonna make it happen.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.