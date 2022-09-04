Triple H and Bad Bunny To Have Discussions Soon About WWE Return

During the post-show press conference for WWE Clash at the Castle, Triple H was asked about the possibility of Bad Buddy returning to do more for the company.

Hunter praised Bad Bunny’s previous stint with the company and stated that he wants to work with people who are as passionate as him.

Triple H then added, “A little bit of a spoiler, Bad Bunny and I are going to have a conversation very soon. It’s already scheduled. We’re going to see what’s available. Biggest music star in the world, let’s go.”

Bad Bunny made an appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble, as well as at WrestleMania, where he and Damian Priest defeated John Morrison and The Miz. Fans praised his work and effort during that match because it was clear that he put in a lot of time and effort in training. It appears that Bad Bunny will return to the WWE ring at some point.

