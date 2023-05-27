Triple H Congratulates Seth Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight Title Win, Rollins – RAW Update

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has publicly congratulated Seth Rollins, the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rollins won the new WWE World Heavyweight Title after defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals at today’s WWE Night of Champions event. The title was then presented to Rollins by Triple H, who entered the ring. Photos and videos from the game can be found by clicking here.

After Night of Champions, Triple H took to Twitter to publicly congratulate Rollins on making WWE history. He included one of his trademark “Triple H points” photographs.

“History made. An incredible ‘Freakin’ match to kick off an epic #WWENOC. Congratulations to your new World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins,” he wrote.

According to reports, Rollins vs. Styles had to open the show because Rollins needed to fly back to the United States to continue filming the “Captain America: New World Order” film, which is why Rollins missed the previous two weeks of RAW. In a post-match backstage interview, Rollins promised to appear on Monday’s RAW in Albany, NY.

Triple H’s full tweet is available below: