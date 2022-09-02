Triple H Gives His Thoughts on a Possible WWE Return for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

Triple H was asked about several wrestlers possibly returning to WWE during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. Tripe H made a comment about Sasha Banks and then said this about Bray Wyatt.

“One of the most – I mean this is the best way possible – crazy creative people I’ve ever been around. His mind just never stops thinking of creative but it’s like being in a whirlwind of stuff so without the harness, and without somebody to point the tornado it’s just all over the place. He’s a victim of his own mind and his creative and it’s just everywhere but I love working with him.”

Triple H also said the following about Braun Strowman…

“We’ll see. He’s like a polarizing person a little bit in the business but for a guy his size and what he brings to the table, is an amazing athlete.”

“If this is what he wants to do at the highest of levels, then I would like nothing more than to give him another shot.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below: