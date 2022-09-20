Triple H on Talking Wrestlers Out of Dangerous Spots, WarGames Injuries, WWE Survivor Series

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says he’s talked wrestlers out of doing certain dangerous spots, and he doesn’t expect gore to return this year with WarGames.

As previously stated, WarGames will make its debut on WWE’s main roster with a men’s and women’s match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston. Triple H spoke with The Ringer about how injuries are always a factor when putting together a match of this magnitude, but their main concern is the wrestlers’ desire to make memorable matches.

WarGames’ injury history is the stuff of legend, and Triple H said you’re always holding your breath while in the Gorilla Position during matches like these.

“Look, when you have guys and women performing at the highest of levels, I feel like I spend more time talking them out of stuff than I do [talking them into something],” he said. “I’ve done this for years, and as you’re sitting back there behind that TV monitor, watching this go down, you’re holding your breath the whole show. I feel like there’s always a risk-to-reward ratio. Is it so big that people are gonna walk away from this with that vision implanted in their mind and they’ll never forget it? Because if you are risking your health and your longevity in your profession, over that spot, over that moment, it needs to be worth it. So I’ve talked people out of doing things because sometimes I’m like, ‘Look, be honest; it’s just a spot.’”

Triple H discussed WarGames further and stated that Survivor Series needed to evolve, and 2022 seemed like the ideal year to do so. He also spoke about ticket sales.

“Survivor Series has been an amazing event for 36 years. And it needs to evolve a little bit and this year seemed like the right time to do it,” he said. “We’re going to go to the TD Garden in Boston on the 26th, and it’s already about as close as you get [to] sold out without us [announcing the WarGames matches]. But you know, this is about serving our fans. I wanna give them everything they can have.”

For those who missed it, Triple H’s comments on creative plans for the WarGames matches at Survivor Series, why he keeps returning to WarGames, and more can be found by clicking here. Triple H also commented on intentional blood being brought back to WWE at this link.