Triple H Opens Monday’s Post WrestleMania RAW With Message For Fans

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H began Monday night’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with a message for fans in the aftermath of Endeavor’s merger with UFC. He also thanked the fans, the staff and crew, and the WWE Superstars, assuring everyone that WWE is not going anywhere.

Reigns then joined Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman for a segment with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. You can find our detailed live RAW result by clicking here. Here are a few images from tonight’s RAW with The Game: