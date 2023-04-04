WWE RAW Results – April 3, 2023

The road to WWE Backlash 2023 begins tonight.

Following a successful and entertaining WrestleMania 39 two-night premium live event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., WWE returns to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. for the post-WrestleMania Raw show.

On tap for tonight’s edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program is the fallout from WrestleMania Goes Hollywood and the start of the build towards WWE Backlash 2023.

What will be the fallout of Cody Rhodes failing to finish his story against Roman Reigns? Who might make the move up from WWE NXT after a big WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 show on Saturday, which closed with Carmelo Hayes defeating Bron Breakker for the WWE NXT Championship, freeing up the former champion for a potential move.

Things are always bigger and better on the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE Raw every year, and tonight should be no exception!

WWE RAW RESULTS (4/3/2023)

WWE RAW RESULTS (4/3/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena airs to get us ready for the always-entertaining post-WrestleMania episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Triple H Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, we shoot into a WrestleMania 39 two-night highlight video package. After the lengthy package wraps up, we shoot inside the Crypto.com Arena where the camera pans the venue as Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show.

We then get right down to action as the familiar sounds of the theme for Triple H plays and out comes the WWE executive. “The Game” heads to the ring to the “Bow Down to the King” entrance tune and a massive roar from the WWE Universe.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend settles inside the squared circle and does his pose on the ropes in the corner. His music dies down and he officially welcomes us to Monday Night Raw with his gravely, raspy voice. He says if he wasn’t on a high before, that reception just put him on one.

He goes on to talk about the ultimate spectacle from this past weekend and an event that truly lived up to its’ name, “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” We hear some mixed bag reactions to that. Triple H talks about it all coming from one man’s vision four decades ago at Madison Square Garden.

Triple H goes on to mention that he just wanted to come out here tonight to say thank you to every Superstar in the back for putting their bodies on-the-line each and every week. He also wants to thank the staff and the crew that make a weekend like WrestleMania possible, and make a show like tonight at Crypto.com Arena possible.

“Even Stu, on camera.” The fans break out in a thunderous “Stu! Stu!” chant. “Say hi, Stu!” Triple H adds. The fans pop again. Cool moment for ole’ Stu. He continues and says he saw a ton of blueprints and drawings of what things would look like but nothing prepared him for the sight inside SoFi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday night.

Finally, he takes one moment to thank the most important people — all of you. The WWE Universe. The people that make it possible to do what we love to do day in and day out. The fans give themselves a big pop. Nice of them! After that a loud “Triple H! Triple H!” chant breaks out.

Following a weekend where WWE dominated the social media buzz worldwide, he alludes to the sale reports and merger of WWE and UFC as the topic literally everyone wants to talk about today. He says he wanted to come out here to assure everyone that WWE is not going anywhere. They will be here week-in and week-out just as always.

Time To Acknowledge Our “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns

He continues and asks us to please help him acknowledge one more person. “946 days. Please rise and help welcome, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion — Roman Reigns!” The iconic sounds of the theme for “The Tribal Chief” plays and out comes The Bloodline leader accompanied by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman and “The Enforcer” Solo Sikoa.

Reigns makes his deliberate walk to the ring and slowly settles inside. The music finally dies down and Reigns pans the massive L.A. crowd. The fans start drowning him out with boos and then chants of “Cody! Cody!” After that some loud “Roman sucks!” chants spread around the building as “The Tribal Chief” smirks.

From there, he finally begins on the mic. “I guess …” that’s all he gets out before loud boos drown him out again. “I guess after last night’s performance, we should do it like this tonight. Hollywood … ACKNOWLEDGE ME!”

“The American Nightmare” Confronts “The One”

Before he can say anything else, the familiar sounds of the opening notes of the theme for Cody Rhodes plays. The crowd roars and out comes “The American Nightmare” as the packed house inside Crypto.com Arena sings the lyrics along with it. Cody gets the same fireworks treatment on his way to have a conversation in the ring that the champ did moments ago.

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves provide some sound bytes as the man who failed to “finish his story” on Sunday night, large-in-part due to interference from Solo Sikoa, settles inside the ring and poses for the crowd as even more fireworks and pyro erupts. The fans do the loud “Whoa!” part of his theme song as he finishes his entrance and the music fades down.

He begins by saying he thinks he knows what he wants to talk about this time. He says today is going different than he thought it would. He says he expected to be standing here as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. “I’ll acknowledge this. Last night at WrestleMania, you were the better competitor,” Rhodes tells Reigns.

Rhodes says doing this in front of the world is always part of the job, but he doesn’t like the extra bodies in the ring next to him. He says Reigns has had many close calls during his reign as champion, “but last night … I HAD you.” The fans chant “Cody! Cody!” as he reiterates that he knows what he wants to talk about and it all boils down to just one word.

The fans begin chanting “Rematch! Rematch!” before he even says anything. He finally says, “Rematch!” and the fans pop as Reigns rolls his eyes and smirks at him. Reigns decides against speaking, instead opting to pass the mic back to “The Wise Man,” before crossing his arms and staring at Rhodes again. Heyman then asks when did Rhodes have in mind for this “hypothetical rematch.” Cody responds, “TONIGHT!”

“No rematch,” responds “The Wise Man” after briefly conferring off-mic with “The Tribal Chief.” Heyman says there won’t be a rematch tonight, not at Backlash, not in Los Angeles, not in Puerto Rico, “No. No. No. NO!” The fans boo. “That’s what you call calling the shots because you live on the ‘Island of Relevancy.'”

Cody asks “Mr. Heyman” if he thinks he’s in a regular mood tonight. He doesn’t want the shenanigans or tomfoolery. He asks if he’s sure they don’t want the rematch. He says he knows exactly how tough Roman is. He says he technically fought both he and Sikoa last night. He says let’s do a tag match, something right here and right now.

“Mr. Rhodes, ladies and gentlemen of Los Angeles, CA. and Solo, I have been informed by ‘The Tribal Chief’ that your challenge has been accepted … to parameters, though.” He then proceeds to list the conditions. He says if someone in the locker room is so stupid to be willing to team with him, it has to be someone who wrestled this past weekend at WrestleMania.

He tells Cody now he’ll realize how alone he is, because anyone who agrees to walk that aisle tonight and team with him against Roman and Solo will never get another title match with Roman Reigns as long as Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion. “So uhhh, who you wanna talk about now, Cody?!” Heyman sarcastically says.

And then it happened.

The iconic sounds of the entrance tune for a certain “Beast Incarnate” plays. As Brock Lesnar emerges with his cowboy hat in-hand, the crowd goes wild. Lesnar puts the hat on and begins the walk. Corey Graves says that stipulation doesn’t apply to Lesnar anyways, because he lost the right to challenge Reigns for the title at SummerSlam anyways, so the rules don’t apply to him.

Lesnar grabs Cody and the two embrace and smile as they stand off with Reigns and Sikoa. The fans chant “Holy sh*t!” and then “You f*cked up!” Reigns and Sikoa exit the ring with “The Wise Man” as Cody and Lesnar hug again in the ring while Lesnar’s music plays to end a very entertaining opening segment on this commercial-free hour number one of the Raw After Mania.

Omos vs. Elias

After the ring is cleared out, the sounds of Omos’ theme plays and out comes “The Nigerian Giant” accompanied by MVP for our opening contest of tonight’s show. He settles inside the ring as Graves and Patrick talk about him coming up short against Lesnar on Sunday night.

Now the theme for Elias plays and out he comes for this one-on-one showdown against the massive Nigerian. The bell sounds and Elias charges at Omos, who grabs him by the throat, hoists him up and plants him down into the canvas.

Omos scoops Elias up and slams him again and we hear MVP shouting, “punish him!” at ringside. Omos does exactly that big scooping him up and slamming him again. Corey Graves mentions how Omos did the same thing to Brock Lesnar with ease at WrestleMania.

We see Omos scoop Elias up and drop him down face-first on the top turnbuckle in the corner. He blasts him with a big boot and then scoops him up and plants him into the mat with his finisher for a very quick squash match victory.

Winner: Omos

The Usos’ Services Aren’t Needed By “The Tribal Chief” Tonight

Once the opening contest wraps up, we see The Usos backstage. They approach the locker room of Roman Reigns. They knock on the door and out comes “The Wise Man.” They tell him to let them in to have a word with Roman Reigns. Heyman informs him that “The Tribal Chief” took a step outside to prepare with Solo Sikoa for his match tonight.

He says Reigns told him to tell them that it was a successful night for some of The Bloodline over the weekend. He tells them to take it to the private jet for some sushi and wait for Reigns to join them later. Jey Uso looks super annoyed and even Jimmy doesn’t look to thrilled.

They walk off as Heyman heads back in the locker room and says, “I handled it, my Tribal Chief.” The locker room door shuts and we head down to the commentators, who introduce a Hall of Fame 2023 induction highlight package.

Rey Mysterio Talks About His Emotional Week

We see some mainstream media coverage of WrestleMania Weekend and then shoot back inside the arena where Bad Bunny is interviewed about being the host of WWE Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

From there, the familiar sounds of Rey Mysterio’s theme song plays and out comes the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. He stops to chop it up with Bad Bunny at ringside and then heads in the ring as his music fades down and a loud “6-1-9!” chant breaks out.