Triple H Reacts to Sol Ruca’s Finisher on WWE NXT Level Up Which Went Viral

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sol Ruca has been a trending topic since she defeated Valentina Feroz on Friday night’s WWE NXT Level Up episode with her unique flipping cutter.

The finisher is shown in the clips below. Ruca was applauded by the NXT announcers and the WWE Performance Center audience, and the praise has continued on social media today.

WWE CCO Triple H was among those who reacted to the move on Twitter today.

“Future is SO bright. @SolRucaWWE #NXTLevelUp,” he wrote on the former University of Oregon honors athlete, who was signed in March and debuted in June.

Triple H’s full tweet is below, along with clips of Ruca’s finisher: