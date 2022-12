NXT Level Up Results (12/9/22): Sol Ruca, Odyssey Jones, and More

The latest episode of NXT Level Up aired on Peacock on December 9th.

The main event for this edition of NXT Level Up was a highly anticipated matchup that saw Ikemen Jiro clash with Trick Williams.

The matches seen on this episode were taped on December 6th at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Here are the full results and highlights for the December 9th edition of NXT Level Up:

Main Event: Trick Williams def. Ikemen Jiro

Sol Ruca def. Valentina Feroz

Odyssey Jones def. Damon Kemp