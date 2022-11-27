Triple H Reveals Big Success for Survivor Series WarGames, Attendance News and Notes

WWE announced a sold-out crowd of 15,609 fans for Saturday night’s Survivor Series: War Games Premium Live Event at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke during the post-show press conference about how they kept opening more sections of the arena, and they still sold out.

Saturday night’s Survivor Series event drew the highest gate for the company in Boston, according to Triple H. It was also the most-watched Survivor Series of all time, as well as the highest-grossing. He described the night asincredibly successful.”

For what it’s worth, WrestleTix reported 40 tickets remaining as of Saturday afternoon. At the time, the setup/capacity was 13,042 seats, with 13,002 tickets distributed. WWE usually exaggerates their announced attendance figures by about 2,000 people.

To compare, WWE announced attendance for previous events at the same venue as follows: 19,028 for WrestleMania 14; 15,338 for Royal Rumble 2003; 16,168 for SummerSlam 2006; 12,498 for Survivor Series 2008; 15,113 for Royal Rumble 2011; 13,500 for Survivor Series 2013; 15,653 for Money In the Bank 2014; 16,119 for Hell In a Cell 2014; 14,903 for TLC 2015; 14,318 for Clash of Champions 2017.

