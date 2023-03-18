Trish Stratus Discusses Why Becky Lynch Reminds Her Of Lita

As PWMania.com previously reported, Trish Stratus will wrestle again at WWE WrestleMania Goes Hollywood for the first time since her retirement match against Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam in her hometown of Toronto in 2019.

In a six-woman tag team match, Stratus will team with Women’s Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch to face Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY).

Stratus returned to WWE television a few weeks ago to assist Lita and Lynch in winning the titles.

Stratus discussed Lynch’s resemblance to the WWE Hall of Famer with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report.

She said, “It’s a great dynamic because she and Lita are very similar,” she said. “They forged that path of doing it their own way and their M.O. was living that out. I’ve been a fan of Becky’s for so long. We had some interaction at a live event in Toronto and we had some fun just going back and forth. It’s a nice mix. Just being able to go in there and touch with Bayley and the new girls, it’s going to make for a very interesting match because we all came from different times.”

Following WrestleMania, WWE has big plans for Stratus.

