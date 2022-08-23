Trish Stratus Returns to WWE RAW and Teases In-Ring Return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus opened this week’s WWE RAW from Toronto, Canada.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY interrupted Stratus as she was talking about returning home and appeared to tease an in-ring comeback.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair entered the ring to support Stratus. After that, Stratus teased coming out of retirement before receiving more support from Asuka and Alexa Bliss. All of this prepared us for the first match of the evening, the semi-final match for the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament featuring Bliss and Asuka against Kai and SKY.

Here are highlights from the segment: