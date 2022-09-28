Two AEW Stars Staying With the Company and Not Returning to WWE

In recent days, there has been a rumor circulating regarding the relationship that Buddy Matthews currently has with AEW.

According to PWInsider, there is no truth to the claim that Matthews is leaving AEW. PWInsider also revealed that the reason why Matthews was absent from AEW programs earlier this year was because he needed to return to Australia to take care of the paperwork associated with his visa. According to the information that has been gathered, the rumors that the company had suspended him are not true.

Matthews has recently asserted, via his Twitter account, that a number of the rumors that have been circulating about him are “Fake.”

As for Brody King, he has stated on his Twitter account that he has no plans to leave. There were apparently speculations circulating among his fans on social media that he was leaving AEW, but such reports are not true either. AEW just submitted a trademark application for “House of Black,” indicating that the company has ideas for the group once all of its members are back together.

Over the course of the weekend, Matthews said that he planned to take some time off. Malakai Black mentioned not too long ago that he is now on a break.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.