Two New Matches Added To NWA Paranoia

By
James Hetfield
-

The NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) added two new matches to the lineup of their Paranoia event set to take place on Saturday, January 13th from Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It was announced that NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino will put his championship on the line against Mecha Wolf and NWA Women’s Television Champion Max The Impaler will battle NWA World Television Champion Mims in a Title Unification Match.

 

