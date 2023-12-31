Two New Matches Added To NWA Paranoia

The NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) added two new matches to the lineup of their Paranoia event set to take place on Saturday, January 13th from Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It was announced that NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Colby Corino will put his championship on the line against Mecha Wolf and NWA Women’s Television Champion Max The Impaler will battle NWA World Television Champion Mims in a Title Unification Match.

In what may be his biggest challenge yet, @ColbyCorino defends the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship against former World Champion Mecha Wolf! And in a strange twist… due to his interest in his match, @icp’s Violent J has offered his services in Corino’s corner! pic.twitter.com/F2YgFJAEkg — NWA (@nwa) December 28, 2023