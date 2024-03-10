Two New Matches Announced For Next Week’s Big Business Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Following the events of Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced that next week’s Big Business episode of Dynamite will see AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, and “The Bastard” PAC battle the Elite (Matthew Jackson, Nicholas Jackson and “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada) in a trios match. “The Ocho” Chris Jericho is also set to team up with FTW Champion HOOK to face the Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) in a tag team match.

Already announced for next week’s Big Business episode of Dynamite are AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending his title against Wardlow, Riho going up against Willow Nightingale in a singles match and “Switchblade” Jay White facing Darby Allin in a one-on-one match.