Two NXT Ring Names Filed for Trademark by WWE

More NXT 2.0-related trademark applications have been made by WWE.

On August 9th, the company filed “Bronco Nima” and “Lucien Price” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in the category of entertainment services. This is how it is described:

"Mark For trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

On tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up show, both stars will be making their television debuts as they pair up to take on Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward of Andre Chase University.

While Price played football at Washington State University, Nima played at the University of Idaho and Monterey Peninsula College.

