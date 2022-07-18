Two NXT Stars Involved in a Backstage “Altercation” at WWE SmackDown

In a storyline update, on Friday, two WWE NXT wrestlers got into an “altercation” at SmackDown, according to a tweet from the NXT account.

According to the NXT account, the altercation occurred between Von Wagner and Solo Skioa, and fans can watch the footage this Tuesday night on the USA Network.

If anyone is wondering why this was taped on Friday night, it is likely unrelated to either man being promoted to the main roster and more to SmackDown taking place in Orlando at the Amway Arena, which is close to the Performance Center.

However, on a related note, Sikoa is reportedly close to being called up to the main roster, after he settles his feud with Wagner, that may happen.

Sikoa “will be on the main roster after SummerSlam on July 30,” according to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, but WWE has not yet decided if he will be teamed with The Usos, his real siblings.

🚨 I’ve been told that more likely than not, Solo Sikoa will be on the main roster after SummerSlam on July 30. Not decided whether or not he’ll be paired with The Usos, his real life brothers. Worth noting that @SeanRossSapp initially reported Solo was in talks for a call-up. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 15, 2022

