New Member of The Bloodline to Be Revealed Soon?

WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa may be joining the main roster soon.

There have reportedly recently been discussions regarding bringing Sikoa to RAW or SmackDown, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The seriousness of the conversations, which have continued as recently as this week, was also mentioned.

There is no information on which brand Sikoa will be joining or whether he will be linked with The Bloodline. Sikoa is the younger brother of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and the cousin of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is his father.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sikoa revealed in an interview with BTSport.com that WWE had considered pairing him up with The Usos in 2021 prior to his debut NXT debut.

Bringing Sikoa directly to the main roster and bypassing NXT altogether was actually discussed in the past, but it never materialized.

Along with Damon Kemp, Tiffany Stratton, Bodhi Hayward, Malik Blade, and NXT UK Tag Team Champion Brooks Jensen, Sikoa was signed as a member of the WWE Performance Center Class of August 2021. Prior to joining WWE, he briefly worked the independents and participated in collegiate football.

On the November 2 episode, Sikoa made his NXT 2.0 debut by defeating Jeet Rama. Two weeks ago on NXT TV, he was defeated by Grayson Waller, but the week before that, he and Apollo Crews defeated Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. Sikoa chased the NXT North American Title earlier this year. This past Tuesday night, he participated in a backstage segment with Terry Crews and Xyon Quinn to set up a potential match with Quinn, although he is not currently involved in any major rivalries on the NXT 2.0 brand.

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE is considering calling up Sanga and Xyon Quinn. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.