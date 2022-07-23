Unadvertised Stars Heading to Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event, the second event scheduled by Tony Khan, will take place tonight.

There are two unadvertised names scheduled to go to Lowell, Massachusetts, for the show, according to Fightful Select. The names are Brian Cage and former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods.

The article noted that there are tentative plans for Cage to have a match. Neither star has been officially announced for the show.

At ROH’s most recent pay-per-view, Supercard of Honor, in April, Cage—whom AEW had not used in months—was identified as a Tully Blanchard Enterprises member.

The main event will feature ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli. Other big bouts on the event include Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal for the ROH World TV Championship, Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship, and FTR vs. The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

You can check out the complete card and how to watch details by clicking here.