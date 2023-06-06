Update On AEW Collision Ticket Sales Following CM Punk’s Return Announcement

AEW has begun to make announcements about AEW Collision, which will debut on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, IL, with the return of CM Punk. Several show dates have been confirmed.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that while Punk has helped ticket sales for the Chicago show, the rest of the Collision shows are still struggling to sell tickets.

Meltzer: “So, a bunch of on sale dates for this week, so that’ll be interesting. You know they are not.

Bryan Alvarez: “These Collision numbers outside of the United Center.”

Meltzer: “Ohh, they’re bad.”

Alvarez: “Not good.”

Meltzer: “And Punk has been moving tickets in Chicago, but not in the other places, not in Toronto, which is not a good sign because Toronto is one of the greatest markets in North America. They sold out Forbidden Door in a snap of the fingers and then for the Collision show, they’re still under 2000 tickets in the Scotiabank Arena and you know Regina. I was told ahead of time that you know Regina and Saskatoon, which is Saskatoons actually Dynamite, that they were going to be very, very tough because in the summer people in Saskatchewan because they don’t get good weather very much. When they do get good weather, they head out of town and go to the lake and things like that and it’s basically difficult. They’ve really picked a bad time to go to Saskatchewan and also you know aside from Toronto and Winnipeg, they haven’t really some of their Canadian stuff, they’re not as hot. In Winnipeg obviously, because they have Jericho and Kenny Omega from Winnipeg and Edmonton will do very well, you know, I mean it’s not through the roof or anything. It’s about 5000 tickets sold, but they’ll sell more late. I think Edmonton will do well. Calgary, I’ve had people in Calgary tell me that one’s a little bit struggling for the Saturday night but I think you know with the Owen Hart tournament I think they should do ok but Hamilton and. Hamilton and Regina are going to be very, very tough. They’re like 700 tickets for the collision in Hamilton and I think also part of it is, is that. You know, in Canada they only get Dynamite on television, they don’t get Rampage. And there’s been no announcements of collision and there’s been no announcements of collision for the UK either. People, people keep asking me, still haven’t heard anything on that, so.”

The list of Collision dates includes:

AEW Collision: Saturday, June 17 – Chicago, IL at the United Center

AEW Collision: Saturday, June 24 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Collision: Thursday, June 29 – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 15 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 12 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina

