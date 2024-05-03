Wendi Richter Says She’s Down For A Match Against AEW’s Toni Storm

AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm has been calling pro wrestling legend Wendi Richter out since their Worlds End PPV event and Richter has responded to Storm’s challenge and threats when she took part in a recent Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table signing.

Richter said, “I didn’t even know she had been calling me out.” “Someone told me she’s been doing it on a regular basis. Well, money does talk. If they can cough up enough money, I’d take her on. I’d even give her the first swing.”

“Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I’d like to see it. I’m not afraid.”

Richter’s last pro wrestling match took place back in 2005.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)