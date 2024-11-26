Update On AEW Moving To A Different Venue For Grand Slam: Australia PPV

AEW earlier confirmed that Grand Slam: Australia will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The venue’s listed football capacity is 52,000.

However, the show is apparently not doing well at the box office. According to Fightful Select, a change of location is imminent and should be revealed soon.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW is currently looking for a new venue. They were considering having it at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, but AEW believes it won’t fit into the venue’s schedule owing to other acts.

Alvarez said, “I was told that the issue now is that, because they’ve waited this long, it’s like the decent-sized venues. I guess they’ve got the Brisbane Entertainment Center has an 11,000-seat capacity, but they’ve got a Bryan Adams and a Billy Eilish concert, and the AEW show would have to be right in the middle of those two. And they don’t think there’s enough time to get it in there, so most likely, it would be in the Pat Rafter Arena or the Nissan Arena, both of which seat about 5,000. So that appears to be the most likely.