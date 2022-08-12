Update on Chris Jericho Following Bloody AEW Dynamite Main Event

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Chris Jericho in the brutal main event at AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake on Wednesday.

According to PWInsider, the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society was busted open the hard way during the bout with Moxley, which was not planned. When Jericho hit the turnbuckles toward the end of the match, it appeared as though he had been busted open.

After the match, Jericho needed 7 stitches backstage to seal the wound, but he is fine now. He praised Moxley while posting a gory post-match selfie on Instagram. Jericho also said there’s a lot more to come.

“I went to war tonight and I almost won. Kudos to @jonmoxley ….he was the better man, by a hair, tonight. But that match and that loss only stoked the fires of my passions even Hotter! [fire emoji x 3] I AM A PRO WRESTLER…and A PRETTY FUCKING GREAT ONE. So much more to come…. #LeChampion #Lionheart #IJustSaidUpYoursBabay @allelitewrestling,” he wrote.

He added in another Instagram post, “Win, lose or draw- Moxley vs Jericho 2 was a classic…. @jonmoxley @allelitewrestling”

AEW World Champion CM Punk made his long-awaited comeback from injury on Wednesday’s Dynamite special. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager entered the ring to triple team Moxley after he defeated Jericho to retain the title. Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli all headed to the ring to assist, but The Jericho Appreciation Society maintained control until Punk returned and cleaned the ring of the heels, including Jericho. Following their confrontation, Moxley gave Punk the middle finger and shrugged his shoulders to put an end to the show. This was done to prepare for next month’s Moxley vs. Punk title unification battle. Click here for backstage news on Punk’s return and the match with Moxley.

It’s unclear at this time whether Jericho vs. Punk will take place, but it will be interesting to see whether they resume the matches that they had in WWE in the past. In 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013, Punk and Jericho teamed up and went against each other in a number of matches. They teamed up for the final time to defeat Cody Rhodes and Damien Sandow at the WWE live event on July 13, 2013, in Trenton, New Jersey. On June 16, 2013, at WWE Payback, they last faced off, with Punk coming out on top in a battle that lasted more than 20 minutes.

