Backstage News on CM Punk’s Return to AEW

On this week’s Quake By The Lake episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return from injury after a two-month absence. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager entered the ring to triple team Jon Moxley after he defeated Chris Jericho to retain his title as the interim AEW World Champion. The Jericho Appreciation Society had the upper hand until Punk made a comeback and cleared the ring of the heels. Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli all entered the ring. Following their confrontation, Moxley gave Punk the middle finger and shrugged his shoulders to end the show.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4, will include a title unification match between Moxley and Punk, according to a new report from Fightful Select.

Since he was originally placed on the sidelines, AEW officials had been hoping that Punk would be ready for All Out, and now, with less than a month until the pay-per-view near his hometown of Chicago, he’s back.

Punk was recovering from surgery, and AEW officials didn’t want to put him behind schedule or cause him any inconvenience, so there was no talk of bringing him back sooner.

There was reportedly a restricted space backstage at the Target Center in Minneapolis for Punk’s return at Dynamite, and it’s thought that this was done to keep it a secret. Most of the roster, including some of the wrestlers who were actively involved in the post-main event storyline, were kept in the dark about Punk’s return. Punk personally kept the information under wraps as well.

