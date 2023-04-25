Update On CM Punk At RAW, Footage Of Punk With WWE Star, Speculation On Why He Was There

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star CM Punk attended today’s WWE RAW in his hometown of Chicago at the Allstate Arena. You can read our previous report, which includes details on why Punk was asked to leave by clicking here.

In an update, a fan tweeted video of Punk talking with Tamina Snuka outside the Allstate Arena’s back parking lot. You can watch the video below.

According to PWInsider, Punk also met with The Miz. It was noted that the two spoke for a short period of time to “clear the air” after previously having issues on social media and, allegedly, in real life.

It was also noted that the talents who saw Punk greeted him warmly, despite the fact that most had not seen him since 2014. The meeting with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was described as a “brief moment” as well.

Numerous WWE stars speculated that Punk’s visit was merely a publicity stunt to promote his upcoming AEW return, which you can read about by clicking here. As you might expect, the presence of Punk surprised the talents and others.

The aforementioned video is embedded below: